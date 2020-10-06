Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return to Learn
Pass or Fail
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Biden says ‘we shouldn’t have debate’ if Trump still has virus
Netflix indicted by Texas grand jury for ‘lewd’ depiction of children in ‘Cuties’
Video
SEED Fort Wayne gives $15k grants to two entrepreneurs
Video
White House agrees to FDA vaccine guidelines after initially blocking them, report says
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Destination Indiana
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Money Plan
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
soybean
Harvest season looking good so far
Video
Trending Stories
Sweetwater to hold job fair
Video
Police ID suspect shot by officer near north-side motels
Video
Stimulus checks: Trump says no stimulus package ‘until after the election’
How you can watch Mars make its closest approach to Earth until 2035
Video
Carroll soccer coach Rollie Clements passes away
Don't Miss
How you can watch Mars make its closest approach to Earth until 2035
Video
Taco Bell may be axing Mexican Pizza, but here’s what’s coming back to its menu
WANE 15 reporter chops off hair for good cause
Video
Bull elk charges, slices man’s kidney in half on Colorado golf course
Video
Watch: Man escorted off plane after fight over masks
Video
Restored wetland sees 250th bird species after 15 years
Here are 6 deals to watch for as Amazon Prime Day approaches