Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio
Top Stories
3 car crash leaves at least 1 in serious condition
Ohio bill expands sealing of records of low-level drug offenders
Alaska teens charged in ‘murder for millions’ slaying
Police shooting poses Buttigieg’s biggest 2020 challenge yet
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Staff Bios
Search
Search
Search
Red River
Red River could soon pay residents for missed pickups
Don't Miss
How long is the world’s longest feather boa? Really long
Spanish winemaker goes under water
Lion kills beloved peacock that flew into its zoo enclosure
Watch: House of the future
Poll: Tracking asteroids a favored focus for space program
Survey: Motorists don’t think they’ll get arrested for driving high
In video, Alabama man denies feeding meth to squirrel