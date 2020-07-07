Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Indiana to begin PPE deliveries to schools next week
US citizen tried to drive across border in car packed with meth
Border Patrol handing migrants face masks to halt spread of COVID-19
Report: Washington Redskins to remove Native American imagery
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Destination Indiana
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
At the Library
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rain
Crops and gardens stressed due to heat
Video
Don't Miss
Watch: Driver fights off snake while driving
Video
Illinois police chief who took a bullet for President Reagan retires after nearly 50 years
Video
Brother of longest-surviving conjoined twins: ‘They made 68’
Indianapolis to welcome in-state visitors back with hotel deals this summer
Video
‘Prom in the City’ moves to Parkview Field
Video
Baby on board: Florida woman gives birth on pontoon boat on 4th of July
Video
New USF president plans to expand university
Video