Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Canada, US extend border restrictions to July 21
Here are the groups that have organized out of Fort Wayne protests, and here’s what they want
Video
Retiring FWCS leader talks with WANE 15’s Terra Brantley
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Cooking with Sierra
Give Back Thursday
Celebrating the Future
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
promenade
Promenade Park offers distanced summer activities with “Chalk It Up”
Video
Trending Stories
4 arrested after traffic stop, investigation on Coliseum Blvd related to protests
Video
One dead in Fort Wayne house fire
Video
Banks proposes bill to defund schools that don’t reopen this fall
Police ID missing man whose remains were found sawed apart
Video
Fire engulfs mobile home
Don't Miss
Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years
Gallery
Rainbow crosswalks installed in Florida’s Key West
Video
Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years
Colorado man walks out of hospital days after being impaled by tree
Video
What a view! Southern lights from International Space Station
Video
Maternity photo shoot at Chipotle
Video
WATCH: Vendors show what is offered at the Historic Southside Farmers Market
Video