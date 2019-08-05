Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Former Ohio Bobcat basketball player suspended after drug test reveals he’s ‘pregnant’
Top Stories
LIST: Victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting
Is a ‘bulletproof backpack’ the new essential back to school item?
Grandparents shot as they pulled in to East El Paso Walmart, family says
St. Vincent Thrift Store is Positively Fort Wayne
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
promenade park
Security is set for Promenade Park opening weekend
Trending Stories
Security is set for Promenade Park opening weekend
Purdue FW pedestrian bridge still not open for school year
3 children safe after vehicle rolls over in Huntington Co
Indianapolis Jesuit school appeals archbishop’s decree
Allen County protesters want more federal gun control after weekend’s mass shootings
Don't Miss
Former Ohio Bobcat basketball player suspended after drug test reveals he’s ‘pregnant’
Ford shows most powerful street-legal Mustang with 760 hp
Indiana State Fair beginning annual 17 days of activities
A look back at John Dillinger’s crime spree in northeast Indiana
Impossible Whopper goes nationwide at Burger King
Sony developing wearable air conditioner controlled by app
After donating body to science, man finds out mother’s body used for ‘blast testing’