Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Video
To love and to cherish: Nurse couple unites to fight virus
Private debt collectors can access stimulus money from personal bank accounts, advocacy groups warn
Deceased people are receiving stimulus payments
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
past the forecast
Past the Forecast – Episode 9
Audio
Trending Stories
Huntington/Wells County grain mill company loses licenses, faces foreclosure
Video
Indiana governor: State making progress for ‘rolling reopen’
Video
Allen County Department of Health: Highest number of reported cases seen Wednesday
Video
‘Get My Payment’: IRS launches stimulus check tracking tool
Video
Arrest made in shooting death of man pulled from fire
Don't Miss
Apple rolls out cheaper iPhone as pandemic curbs spending
Video
Your retirement may have taken a hit, but financial experts urge calm
Video
Huntington/Wells County grain mill company loses licenses, faces foreclosure
Video
Hearts cover windows of Huntington homes to spread happiness
Video
Who should employees contact if they have concerns about lack of protection from COVID-19
Video
Prof. demonstrates how to properly wear face masks
Video
911 dispatcher finds anonymous note from nosy neighbor telling her to stay home
Video