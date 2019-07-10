Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
EACS to consider investing in extended stop arm
Top Stories
Michigan governor OKs $15M to help farmers amid wet weather
New Blue Jacket store aims to expand opportunities
Car dealer Don Ayres dies at 76
“Paw”sitive Visiting Dogs
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
neighborhood
West Central Neighborhood worried about new hospital
Don't Miss
A T-Rex race? It happened
Man goes over Niagara Falls, survives with non-life threatening injuries
In US 1st, baby is born from dead donor’s transplanted womb
Watch: Giraffe baby takes first steps
Flying blind: Apps help visually impaired navigate airport
Poll: 1 in 4 don’t plan to retire despite realities of aging
Photographer accidentally captures proposal in Carmel