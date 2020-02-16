Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Coronavirus
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Live Blog: NASCAR gears up for 62nd Daytona 500
Video
Local nano brewery explains the science behind brewing a craft beer
Video
New ‘ninja warrior’ playground coming to Panama City
Video
Deceased musician Rick James accused of rape in CVA case
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
nano brewery
Local nano brewery explains the science behind brewing a craft beer
Video
Trending Stories
Local nano brewery explains the science behind brewing a craft beer
Video
Semi drivers arrested in Clark County after meth found ‘in plain sight’
4 sent to hospital after van crashes into ISP trooper’s car during traffic stop
‘Life vest’ saves Fort Wayne man’s life
Video
Tax professional recommends document check before filling out tax return
Video
Don't Miss
Local nano brewery explains the science behind brewing a craft beer
Video
‘Doggie-tines’ Day wedding celebration
Video
‘Life vest’ saves Fort Wayne man’s life
Video
Kansas man offering $25K to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend
Video
Valentine’s Day advice from couples married over 50 years
Video
Inside the LA bar celebrating the single life
Video
Girl Scout, 98, continues tradition of selling cookies
Video