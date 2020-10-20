Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return to Learn
Pass or Fail
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Council approves pay increase for patrolman benevolent association
Luers grad Kiermaier homers off Kershaw, but Rays fall in game one of World Series
Ohio police suspend officer caught on video dragging teen
Video
Florida considers not releasing daily COVID-19 case numbers to the public
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Destination Indiana
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Money Plan
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
meteor shower
Orionid Meteor Shower reaches its peak
Trending Stories
Statewide Amber Alert canceled for missing Huntington girl
Video
Man in custody following barricaded suspect at Summit at Ridgewood apartment complex
Video
Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV
Fort Wayne Police sergeant on paid leave after arrest stemming from fight with wife
Video
CVS hiring several thousand work-from-home employees among 15,000 openings
Don't Miss
‘I kept thinking I was going to die’: Large alligator flips kayaks in Alabama lake
Video
NASA collects sample of ancient asteroid for voyage back to Earth
Video
Orionid Meteor Shower reaches its peak
RC car turned into treat delivery vehicle for safe Halloween
Video
Watch: Officer saves choking baby along roadside
Video
Reese’s tricked-out Halloween door dispenses hands-free treats
Telethon fundraiser for Bay Area to be held in November
Video