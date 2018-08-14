Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Mugshot Gallery
Top Stories
Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police
Positive MEI
‘Mom of an Addict’ support group ready for first meeting
Man found stabbed in neighborhood badly hurt
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Staff Bios
Search
Search
Search
Marion County
Man claiming to be father of missing infant girl Amiah speaks out
Indianapolis police officer recovering after crash
Idea would help Indiana high school grads who ‘don’t know what they want to do’
Indiana lawmaker wants scooter companies to carry liability insurance
60 Indiana women running for state office in election
More Marion County Headlines
Indiana’s US Senate candidates spar over abortion stances
Number of Hoosiers voting early could break midterm election record
How your vote in Indiana is secure
Indiana constitutional amendment ballot question sparks confusion
Medical marijuana produces passionate debate in Indiana Statehouse
Indiana National Guard reports ransomware attack to server
Indiana effort designed to help people secure good jobs
Indiana lawmakers talk about jail overcrowding, solutions
Indiana secretary of state: Your vote will be secure
Sports betting in Indiana could arrive soon, lawmaker says
Don't Miss
Kansas boy very lucky to survive knife impaling his face
Gas prices drop for 6th straight week
25 Years Ago: O.J. Simpson Bronco chase
Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie
Identical twins with identical GPAs are co-valedictorians
Purdue to celebrate 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s moonwalk
Go inside Nevada’s largest pot growing facility