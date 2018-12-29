Skip to content
Indianapolis - Indiana
Man claiming to be father of missing infant girl Amiah speaks out
Search continues for missing 8-month-old girl
Indiana payday lending bill draws ire, support
Handgun training for teachers could become a reality in Indiana
Bills on time zone, cigarette tax among those dead for 2019
Semi ‘slow-roll’ to bring attention to trucker struggles
Indiana lawmaker wants $2M to keep fighting internet crimes against children
Indiana Child Services director outlines $286M budget plan
IMPD warning: Thieves steal 10 cars that drivers were warming
Indiana lawmaker calls for random drug tests for high school athletes
Indiana lawmaker wants more accountability for virtual schools
Parents champion bill after 3 kids killed in crash at school bus stop
Idea would help Indiana high school grads who ‘don’t know what they want to do’
2018 Indiana laws legalized Sunday booze, CDB oil; addressed school safety
Indiana bills filed: teacher tax credits, smoking in cars with kids, needle exchange registry
Don't Miss
Kansas boy very lucky to survive knife impaling his face
Gas prices drop for 6th straight week
25 Years Ago: O.J. Simpson Bronco chase
Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie
Identical twins with identical GPAs are co-valedictorians
Purdue to celebrate 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s moonwalk
Go inside Nevada’s largest pot growing facility