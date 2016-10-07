Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Mixed use complex likely to rise near Headwaters
Top Stories
15-year-old killed in off-road vehicle crash
DeKalb Central Schools enter new year with positive outlook
Allen County schools remind drivers to ‘Slow. Stop. Stay.’ around buses
Walmart workers plan walkout over gun sales
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Matthew
Video: Matthew blows debris across Daytona streets
Trending Stories
BREAKING | Armed robbery at Marathon on North Clinton
Man facing murder, feticide charges after girlfriend shot
‘Serious violent felon’ from Fort Wayne convicted after 4-day jury trial
Trubble is brewing in Promenade Park
Vehicle fire near Auburn slows I-69 southbound traffic
Don't Miss
WATCH: Florida horse retirement party
Ball State alumni perform Ball State fight song for granddaughter
Here are America’s favorite sandwiches
Would you know what to do in an active shooter situation?
WATCH: Lion cubs cross stream with mama lion
WATCH: NFL’s JJ Watt accidentally breaks boy’s bike
WATCH: Explosions at Russian military depot