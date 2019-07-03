Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Judge blocks Ohio abortion law, clinics to remain open
Top Stories
Drivers stranded on flooded roads; emergency crews help
Dangerously high heat and humidity has plagued the area this week
Angels, MLB mourn Skaggs after pitcher dies in hotel room
Ohio ditches sales tax for glasses and contact lenses
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
goalball
US Goalball athlete competes for Paralympic spot in her hometown
Don't Miss
Do’s and Don’ts when using fireworks this Independence Day
Don’t recall Apollo 11? Global festivities have you covered
Nevada trooper pulls over hearse traveling in HOV lane
Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in Kentucky
Report: Nike pulls flag sneaker after Kaepernick complaint
Sony Walkman turns 40
Camper crash caught on camera