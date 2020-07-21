Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Second stimulus checks: GOP disagreement could delay direct payments
Video
‘Very frightening’: Opposition grows to federal agents in cities
Video
Two killed when pickup truck hits tow truck operator and driver he was trying to help
1-year-old twins shot, one killed while sleeping in home during rash of homicides in Ohio
Video
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Destination Indiana
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
At the Library
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
girl scouts
Girl Scouts promote STEM with new badges
Video
Trending Stories
One dead another hospitalized following southeast Fort Wayne shooting
Video
EACS presents reopening plans for the fall
Video
Police: Customers who don’t wear masks and stay at stores can be arrested
New brewery, BBQ restaurant opens on The Landing
Video
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Video
Don't Miss
New brewery, BBQ restaurant opens on The Landing
Video
Howe Military Academy tank moved
Video
Sky sight: Saturn at its brightest this year
Comet NEOWISE Fort Wayne viewing guide
Video
From Fort Wayne to Chicago, meet the White Sox’s organist Lori Moreland
Video
WATCH: Small, speedy dog survives wild chase on interstate
Video
Video: Runaway kangaroo captured by police
Video