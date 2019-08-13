Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Completion of elementary expansion kicks off SACS school year
Top Stories
Process starts to redevelop empty downtown lot, build parking garage
Man arrested following raid in southern Allen county
3 dogs die hours after being exposed to toxic blue-green algae while playing in pond
ELL Summer Immigrant and Refugee Program is Positively Fort Wayne
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
fwcs
Busy year ahead for FWCS as school is back in session
Trending Stories
Allegiant Air adding nonstop service to Sarasota-Bradenton
Dole recalls baby spinach at Indiana Kroger, Target stores
Women: Opera’s Domingo sexually harassed them, hurt careers
Dayton gunman’s friend due in court on gun-related charge
Swingers club members say live sex act businesses help economy
Don't Miss
Deployed dad goes to school with son virtually
Chick-fil-A adds Macaroni and Cheese to menu
Video raises questions of excessive force on Evansville teenager
Take a tour of Promenade Park
Lucky Charms introduces marshmallow-only bags
Judge tells restaurant iguana thrower: Don’t brag about it
Study: Cats know their names, they just ignore us