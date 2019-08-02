Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
The Kennedy Curse: Decades of family tragedies
Top Stories
Girl Scout cookie buyer arrested in drug bust pleads guilty, threatens to kill prosecutor
Police investigate shooting near Hamilton Park
A look back at John Dillinger’s crime spree in northeast Indiana
VIDEO: 526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy’s mouth
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo
Zoofari raises thousands for Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
Trending Stories
Zoofari raises thousands for Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
“No pride in native genocide” spray-painted on Old Fort gate
A look back at the evolution of riverfront development
Joyride on floor cleaner causes damage at Michigan school
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexually abusing women, girls
Don't Miss
Indiana State Fair beginning annual 17 days of activities
A look back at John Dillinger’s crime spree in northeast Indiana
Impossible Whopper goes nationwide at Burger King
Sony developing wearable air conditioner controlled by app
After donating body to science, man finds out mother’s body used for ‘blast testing’
Judge will reconsider jail sentence for woman who fed strays
Police investigate after man says he found baby in freezer