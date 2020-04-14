Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Sam’s Club to launch ‘Hero Hours’ for health care workers and first responders
Video
Hairstylists wish you’d stop asking them to break the law and cut your hair
Walmart adding morning curbside pickup hour for high-risk individuals
Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
check
Poll: Planning what to do with your stimulus check
Trending Stories
Coronavirus kills 37 more Hoosiers as Indiana cases pass 8,500
Video
Victim beaten outside of Walmart dies
Video
State Health Commissioner: ‘We have not seen the peak’ of COVID-19 in Indiana
Video
Who should employees contact if they have concerns about lack of protection from COVID-19
Video
IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks
Video
Don't Miss
Who should employees contact if they have concerns about lack of protection from COVID-19
Video
Prof. demonstrates how to properly wear face masks
Video
911 dispatcher finds anonymous note from nosy neighbor telling her to stay home
Video
WATCH: Family organizes parade for woman’s 80th birthday
Video
Pennsylvania 93-year-old with ‘I need more beer’ sign gets her wish
Driver rescued after tractor-trailer cab goes off side of bridge in Virginia
Video
Thunderbirds fly over valley to thank healthcare workers and first responders
Video