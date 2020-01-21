Skip to content
WANE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Tuesday is National Squirrel Appreciation Day, and there’s actually a lot to appreciate
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements
WATCH LIVE: Witnesses testify in ‘Witchcraft’ murder trial in Pensacola
Woman tases man after finding him with another woman at nightclub
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
Live Doppler 15 Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial gets underway
best city
Kendallville Mayor reacts to city being in Top 50 American cities to live in
Trending Stories
Teen charged with murder in 18-year-old’s death
Kendallville Mayor reacts to city being in Top 50 American cities to live in
Man wanted for badly beating ex-girlfriend may be in Fort Wayne
Police say 4-year-old girl found, safe at home
Woman charged with murder in killing of man over money
Don't Miss
Tuesday is National Squirrel Appreciation Day, and there’s actually a lot to appreciate
Woman tases man after finding him with another woman at nightclub
‘United by our differences’, Huntington University’s Dr. King Convocation
Oregon grooms’ wedding flash mob goes viral
Middle school students design cities of the future, compete at PFW
A higher plane of life? Headlines tell story of Prohibition 100 years ago
Clerk goes down, firefighters ring up customers