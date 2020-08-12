Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Return to Learn
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
New basketball court mural unveiled at Fort Wayne park
Man in critical condition after W. Rudisill Shooting
Video
Aging & In-Home Services holds bi-weekly grab and go meals
Video
Justice Department dismantles the finances of terrorist organizations in the largest seizure ever
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Past the Forecast Podcast
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
NFL Draft
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Destination Indiana
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Money Plan
Two-Minute Test Drive
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
ax
Lowe’s recognizes employees who thwarted man with an ax
Video
Trending Stories
It’s official: Trader Joe’s lists Fort Wayne location
Video
Man shot and killed in home on S. Harrison St.
Video
Tinsley detectives reveal new details about case, suspect
Relief package priorities for Indiana’s two U.S. Senators
Video
Take a look inside Columbia City’s new high school
Video
Don't Miss
Bald eagle shows air superiority, sends drone into lake
WATCH: Police officer saves man in wheelchair from oncoming train
Video
‘I hope one of y’all pick me’: 9-year-old Oklahoma boy wants place to call home
Video
Watch this bear relax in a hammock as it heals from severe wildfire burns
‘Cat’ burglar is after shoes in Pennsylvania neighborhood
Video
Ohio UPS store owner personally drives package to Florida to ensure on-time delivery
Video
Colorado Park Rangers: Please don’t feed pizza to moose
Video