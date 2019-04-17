Zach Schroeder Named Summit League Co-Golfer of the Week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - - After winning the Wright State Invitational, Purdue Fort Wayne senior Zach Schroeder was named the Summit League Men's Co-Golfer of the Week the League announced on Wednesday (April 17). He shares the honor with Western Illinois' Jackson Wetherbee, who also won a tournament this week.



Schroeder broke the 36-hole Purdue Fort Wayne program record at the Wright State Invitational after a 67-69-136 at the Heatherwoode Golf Club. In round one, Schroeder turned in a card with six birdies. On the second day, Schroeder had an eagle on his second to last hole to take the lead that he would hold for the duration of the tournament. He led the Mastodons to a fifth-place finish at the invitational.



This is Schroeder's third Summit League Golfer of the Week honor, first of this season.



Schroeder and the Mastodons are back in action April 28-30 at the Summit League Championship, which will be played in Newton, Kansas.