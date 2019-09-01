Williams-Sutton’s Grand Slam Highlights Resounding TinCaps Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – An eight-run second inning powered the TinCaps to a 9-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays) in front of 6,035 fans at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne has had a crowd of over 6,000 fans at 23 home games so far this season.

A walk to Dwanya Williams-Sutton started the top of the second inning innocently enough. Then, the fun began. The next batter, Justin Lopez smacked a two-run home run, his team-leading 13th of the season. Later in the inning, Jose Lezama lined a two-run double down the left-field line, his first extra-base hit in five games with the TinCaps. Williams-Sutton capped off the second-inning scoring barrage with a grand slam, his third home run in as many games and his fourth dinger in his last eight games. The ’Caps sent 11 men to the plate in the eight-run second inning.

Carlos Guarate impressed in his one and only start with the TinCaps (29-39, 62-74) in 2019, as the 18-year-old allowed just one run in four innings of work with five strikeout. Guarate had posted a 2.22 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) in the Arizona League prior to his inaugural start with the TinCaps on Saturday evening.

Another notable from Saturday night’s win: the TinCaps drew eight walks off of the Lugnuts (34-34, 66-71), one short of tying their season high for walks drawn in one game.

