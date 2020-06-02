Will open seats be familiar sight in sports as virus fades?

FILE – In this March 7, 2020, file photo, people sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced sports teams and their leagues to evaluate how they will welcome back fans.

Social distancing is very likely whenever it happens.

In Taiwan, a limited number of fans have been allowed into baseball games and told to sit three seats apart.

U.S. colleges and pro leagues are assessing how to handle fans for fall sports, including football. Already Iowa State and Notre Dame are among schools planning for stadiums far less than full.

Teams are also trying to figure out ways to prevent crowds entering or leaving, and limiting people on concourses.

