When his NFL days are done, Colts QB Philip Rivers will coach high school football in Alabama

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) signals to the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Rivers’ career with the Los Angeles Chargers has come to an end. The franchise announced Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, that Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann,File)

FAIRHOPE, Ala. – While he hasn’t set a definitive timeline, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has his next job set.

He’ll be the next head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama’s Baldwin County.

The school made the announcement Friday, revealing that Rivers will take over at St. Michael when his NFL career is over. Athletic director Paul Knapstein will serve as interim coach until Rivers is ready to transition into life after the NFL.

And that’s the prevailing question.

Even Rivers doesn’t know when he’ll be roaming the sidelines at St. Michael. He signed a one-year, $25 million contract with the Colts in March after 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, but it’s conceivable the 38-year old will return for 2021 if things unfold as planned this season.

“I think it is a one-year-at-a-time deal,’’ Rivers said Friday. “You get to 38 and play as long as I have… I’ve expressed publicly and the Colts have said too they hope it’s more than one year. But we take it one year at a time.

“I love playing. When that time does end, you will get the same passion and work ethic at this school and community that I’ve poured into my career.’’

Rivers never has hidden his desire to be a high school coach once his NFL career ended. He played for his father, Steve, at Athens High School. Steve Rivers was a prep coach for 25 years.

“I want to coach my boys and coach young boys down the road,’’ Rivers said in March.

His son, Gunner, is 12. Another Peter, is 8.

That desire forced Rivers, his wife, Tiffany, and their nine children to seriously consider retirement after the 2019 season.

“We did talk about it a little bit,’’ he said. “I think really where we settled in was I still love to play. Certainly not coming off my best year, but in a year where I still know I can play at a high level.

“I love it and shoot, it was one of those deals where we said, ‘Well, if there’s nothing else out there then that’ll be our answer.’ We kind of just said, ‘Whatever God wants.’ If nothing is out there, shoot, we’ll start coaching.’’

St. Michael should anticipate Rivers taking over its football program sooner, not later. Again, he might be with the Colts no longer than two years.

The desire to coach Gunner in high school might trump extending his playing career beyond that.

“That gives you a little idea,’’ he said. “I’m not going to get carried away. I don’t think you’ll see me in the Tom Brady range.’’

Brady is heading into his 21st season, his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He turns 43 in August.

Rivers has held football camps at St. Michael the past two summers.

The school, he noted, is “a young school that’s just getting started. But I know a few people in the area, and then this particular school, not only athletically what I believe they’re trying to grow to, but it really aligns with what I believe in spiritually and academically.

“This young school again really lines up with everything our family believes in in all three of those areas.’’