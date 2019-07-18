Weathers Stars As TinCaps Win Homestand Opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –The TinCaps began a six-game homestand against Western Division foes with a flourish, beating the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals) 6-2 on a mid-80s night at Parkview Field. The game lasted 2 hours and 12 minutes, the shortest game of the season for Fort Wayne.

After Peoria (4-21, 34-60) scored a run in the top of the first to grab an early lead, the TinCaps (8-17, 41-52) got to work, scoring two runs in the first and four more runs in the third.Justin Lopez had three of the four RBIs (via a groundout and a two-run single), marking the second game with three or more RBIs for the 19-year-old this season. Blake Hunt chipped in the other RBI with a 3rd-inning single; the other runs came home on a double play ball and a wild pitch.

Given heavy run support, Ryan Weathers shined for the TinCaps, equaling his longest start of the season in a six-inning, two-run performance. The 7th overall pick in the 2018 Draft allowed just three hits with five strikeouts – among the final 20 batters he faced, just one registered a base hit.

The bullpen slammed the door shut, as Cody Tyler (two innings) and Jose Quezada (one inning) combined to pitch three hitless and scoreless frames to secure a TinCaps victory.

