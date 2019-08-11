Weathers Shines in Start at South Bend

Ryan Weathers kept the Cubs (27-22, 64-53) in check during his start, tossing five innings of one-run ball with 0 walks. The 7th overall pick in the 2018 Draft has not issued a walk in his last three starts (16 innings). Weathers retired 13 of the final 16 batters he faced.

The TinCaps (20-29, 53-64) then raced ahead on the back of one run in the fourth and two more runs in the fifth. Justin Lopez’s RBI double brought home the game-tying run in the fourth. During his last 19 games (dating back to July 21), the 19-year-old is batting .324 with five doubles and 11 RBIs. The fifth inning featured two runs scored on two hits, an error, and three stolen bases (two by Tucupita Marcano).

South Bend surged late to take the lead for good, plating two runs in the sixth, three runs in the seventh, and two more runs in the eighth. Nelson Velazquez provided the pivotal blow of the game, smacking a double with the bases loaded in the seventh to unknot a 3-3 tie and give the Cubs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Next Game

Monday, August 11 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Edwuin Bencomo

– Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Cam Sanders

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: MiLB.TV