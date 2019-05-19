Weathers returns from disabled list, TinCaps rained out

The TinCaps and Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) had the finale of their four-game series at Parkview Field cancelled by rain. The game was scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m., and the decision to call the game was officially made at 2:15 p.m.

The game will not be made up – Sunday’s game was the final scheduled meeting between the TinCaps and Lugnuts during the first half of the regular season. The ’Caps won the opening game of the series on Thursday night, 9-0, and game two of the series on Friday, 3-2. The Lugnuts salvaged one game from the series with a 7-1 win on Saturday.

In April, Fort Wayne had a game at Bowling Green suspended by rain midway through, and a game at South Bend postponed by inclement weather. The TinCaps also had two games postponed by rain at Parkview Field. This is the second game the ’Caps have had cancelled this year. Fort Wayne also had a game cancelled at Wisconsin by rain on May 8.

Next Game

Monday, May 20 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers

– Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Derek Casey

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn