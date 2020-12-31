Watch: Gov. Holcomb rallies behind area college, pro sports teams on Twitter

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Eric Holcomb is reminding Hoosiers about a big weekend of sports for many area college and professional teams.

Ball State, Notre Dame and Indiana are all scheduled to play their bowl games this weekend. The Colts play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a potential playoff spot on the line. The Indiana Pacers also continue regular season play against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Watch the full video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss