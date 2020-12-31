Watch: Gov. Holcomb rallies behind area college, pro sports teams on Twitter

The Colts will be looking at another new offensive line combination for their season finale Sunday after losing left tackle Anthony Castonzo for the season. An ankle injury suffered during practice last week needed surgery, so the most irreplaceable Colt will now have to be replaced. Castonzo’s lost games to rib and knee issues this season, but it’s a unique injury that the head coach couldn’t even explain.

“It’s something different that I have not heard before to be honest with you,” said head coach Frank Reich. “The good news is we feel good about the procedure. It’s not anything that is career-ending or anything like that, but it is a funky kind of injury that I had not been aware about before.”