Warsaw native Plumlee traded to Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY (WANE) - Former Purdue Fort Wayne standout John Konchar had an efficient night on Wednesday, scoring 11 points to go with 8 rebounds in helping lead the Grizzlies to an 81-68 NBA Summer League win against the Cavaliers.

Konchar played 26 minutes and went 5-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-4 from three. Four of his eight rebounds were on the offensive end. He also added two assists.