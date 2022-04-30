(WANE) – Warsaw grad Andrew Mevis may not have heard his named called in this year’s NFL draft, but he will still get a chance to play professional football.

Iowa State announced Saturday that Mevis plans to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mevis spent this past season with the Cyclones after being enrolled at Fordham the previous four years. The kicker nailed a pair of field goals from over 50 yards and had one of the most accurate seasons in Iowa State history.

Andrew also has a younger brother, Harrison, who hopes to make it into the NFL as a kicker.