AMES, Iowa (WANE) – Can he kick it? Andrew Mevis can.

The Warsaw grad enters April as one of the top kicking prospects in this year’s NFL Draft class. Mevis spent his first four years and three seasons at Fordham before transferring to Iowa State. In his lone season with the Cyclones, Mevis hit 20-of-23 field goals, including a long of 54 yards.

Mevis earned several accolades after this past season at Iowa State. He was named a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is presented to college football’s top kicker. The kicker was also invited to this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

With his Pro Day already behind him, Mevis is spending the rest of April training in Ames, preparing for the possibility of kicking in the NFL. While his main focus is on field goal and place kicking, Mevis also proved he can punt in a pinch. He believes that flexibility only adds to his draft profile.

“Having the ability to punt and take over if needed on an emergency basis is extremely important, and I have the ability to do that.”

Kickers rarely hear their name called in the NFL Draft, but it isn’t uncommon. Evan McPherson was the lone kicker selected in last year’s draft after the Bengals took him in the fifth round. 11 kickers total have been selected since 2017. Among those 11 draftees, seven were active at the end of the 2021 season.

Mevis understands the odds of getting drafted are a long shot. All he needs is a chance.

“That’s the moment that I’m looking towards – is that opportunity moment – because then I get to showcase what I can do and prove to them I belong.” Mevis said.

The NFL Draft is April 28-30.