FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A leader at WANE 15 is representing Hoosiers as the Sportscaster of the Year.

The Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association of Indiana (ISSA) has chosen WANE 15 Sports Director Glenn Marini as the state’s winner for 2023-2024.

A Muncie native, Marini graduated from Miami University and worked at TV stations in Kentucky and Arkansas before returning to his home state in the summer of 2008. He has led WANE 15’s sports department for the past 15 years, anchoring sports segments on weeknights in the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

“I’ve been in Indiana the bulk of my life,” Marini said. “Covering these teams and these schools, being from here, it just means more.”

While the sports director can be found at local gyms, fields and diamonds showcasing positive stories aimed at building community pride, he has also spent the last year traveling to places like Dallas to cover Fort Wayne native DaMarcus Beasley’s induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, and has made trips to Detroit, Chicago, and Cleveland to cover Summit City natives playing Major League Baseball.

“That’s the coolest thing about it: each day, you have the opportunity to showcase someone’s kid, or their team, and make their day,” Marini said. “That’s kind of like our superpower in sports.”

Among his many accolades, Marini is a two-time winner of “Best Sportscast” by the Indiana Broadcasters Association; a three-time winner by the state’s Associated Press as the top sports videographer; and was awarded “Best Documentary” by the Indiana Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists in 2021 for his half-hour special on the history of baseball in Fort Wayne.

“My dad gave me advice when I was a little kid: ‘Find something that you love doing, because you’re going to be doing it for 40 years,'” Marini said. “He was certainly right– this doesn’t feel like a job in any way, shape or form… Half my life I’ve been on TV doing sports, and it doesn’t feel like I’ve worked a single day. That’s one of the things that keeps me coming back.”

Marini will be honored at the ISSA Awards Banquet in April.

Marini thanks his wife, Emily, their daughters, Caroline & Lucia, and his parents, Dr. David & Cynthia Marini, for their continued support and unconditional love.