Virus sinks Fort Wayne city-wide swim meet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s City Swim and Dive meet has been canceled.

The City Dive Meet was set to be held July 17-18, with the City Swim Meet to follow July 31 through Aug. 2. The meet annually signifies the end of the summer swimming season.

With the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, the league board decided to cancel the popular event.

“With the recent surge in cases, the uncertainty of moving into the next phase, and staying within the CDC guidelines they came to the realization that City just wouldn’t be a possibility this year,” the Blackhawk Swim and Dive Team said in an email.

Pine Valley was looking for its 6th straight championship in the Swim Meet.