(CBS) – After the past two seasons of operating in a bubble model due to COVID-19, BIG3 is returning to touring in arenas for its sixth season.

This announcement follows one of the most successful years in BIG3 history. The new season will feature stops in eight cities, kicking off at United Center Arena in Chicago on June 25 and running through the championship game on Aug. 26. The league will host the BIG3 festival on Sunday, July 9 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.