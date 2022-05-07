CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – Pirates second baseman Josh VanMeter likely hasn’t lined up as a catcher since his days at Norwell High School. On Saturday afternoon, VanMeter was thrown in as the emergency catcher due to a wild sequence of events.

First, Pittsburgh’s backup catcher Andrew Knapp was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning after disagreeing with the umpire over a called ball.

Pirates’ starting catcher Roberto Perez was then injured in the top of the eighth inning while scrambling to get to second base.

As a result, the Norwell grad was thrust into the emergency catcher role. During his lone inning behind home plate, Pittsburgh surrendered seven runs to Cincinnati, which ultimately decided the outcome of the ball game.