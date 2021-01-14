USF hits practice field for first time in January to prep for spring season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The current pandemic has lent itself to a lot of “firsts” over the past ten months, and Saint Francis football experienced one of those firsts on Thursday afternoon as the Cougars hit the practice field for the first time ever in the month of January as they prepare for a spring football season.

With the fall season cancelled to to COVID-19 precautions, the Cougars are set to play seven games this spring – four home, three away – starting with the season-opener at home on February 27 against Madonna University.

Following the regular season the NAIA playoff will begin on April 17. The national championship will be held May 10 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium at Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana.

USF’s regular-season schedule: