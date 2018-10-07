USF Football unable to bounce back from loss Video

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Saint Francis cougars were unable to bounce back from last week's loss.

In the last four years, The University of Saint Francis has lost a grand total of three games. All of those defeats were at the hands of rival Marian.

The cougars dropped that game 37-28 last Saturday and looked to bounce back this afternoon on the road against Concordia University.

The cougars lost 7 - 3. This makes their second loss in a row and for the season. USF hasn't lost two games in a season since 2014.

They return home next week against siena heights.

