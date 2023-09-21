FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five thousand young wrestlers are expected to visit the Summit City in 2024 to compete in a USA Wrestling championship.

The Kids Folkstyle Nationals are being held at the Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 26 – 28, 2024. Part of the USA Wrestling Triple Crown, the tournament features matches for boys and girls as they compete in their respective events.

When the event was created in 1997, it only had a competition for boys. The USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals was created in 2008. Now, the two events are being combined for the first time, according to a press release.

Find the full schedule for USA Wrestling events on the website.