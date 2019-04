No ugly hits, McClain shatters Indiana Tech career hits record Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - He's a unique talent - like an ugly Christmas sweater. That's random and very real.

Glen McClain surpassed Jeremiah Deakins as Indiana Tech's all-time hits leader earlier this season. The redshirt senior and Fremont graduate hopes to possibly play professionally after college.

His mother is his biggest supporter and also is the creator of custom Christmas sweaters.