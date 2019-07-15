Under Hot Sun, ‘Caps Lose

CLINTON, Iowa – With the temperature above 90 degrees with a “feels like” north of 100, the TinCaps lost to the Clinton LumberKings (Miami Marlins affiliate) on Sunday afternoon, 8-2.

Clinton (16-7, 49-43) scored three runs in the first and added another in the third to take a 4-0 lead.

Fort Wayne (7-16, 40-51) scratched across an unearned run in the fourth to the trim the deficit to 4-1. But the LumberKings got that run back in the fifth.

The TinCaps, who finished the game 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base, cut the deficit back to three runs at 5-2 in the sixth as third baseman Luke Becker had an RBI fielder’s choice groundout. Yet, the home side plated a pair in the seventh and another in the eighth to balloon its lead. The ‘Kings were 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position and only seven stranded.

Five of Clinton’s 14 hits went for a double or triple. Left fielder Grant Little had the lone extra-base hit for the ‘Caps, a double. Fort Wayne totaled 10 hits, including two each for Little, second baseman Tucupita Marcano, and Michael Curry.

The TinCaps complete their nine-game, 10-day road trip on Monday. They’ll be back in action at Parkview Field on Wednesday to host the Peoria Chiefs.

Next Game

Monday, July 15 @ Clinton (12:00 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Joey Cantillo

– LumberKings Probable Starter: RHP Jake Walters

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn