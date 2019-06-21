UMKC heading back to Summit League

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Purdue Fort Wayne's all-time leading scorer John Konchar wasn't among the 60 players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, but the former Mastodons star didn't have to wait too long to find a new spot.

Minutes after the drafted ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Konchar had signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.