WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former NFL and Purdue University player Uche Nwaneri has died at age 38, the Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed Monday.

The Lafayette Journal and Courier reports Nwaneri died Friday after driving from Georgia to West Lafayette and collapsing in his wife’s home. An autopsy performed Monday showed no signs of foul play, and preliminary results suggest a possible heart attack, added the Lafayette Journal and Courier.

After his days at Purdue, Nwaneri was drafted in the fifth round by Jacksonville and started at guard for the Jaguars from 2007-2013.

Dorien Bryant #9 of Purdue is congratulated by teammates Uche Nwaneri #67 (L) and Kyle Ingraham #89 after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during a game on October 30, 2004 at Ryan Field at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Purdue 13-10. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/ Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri (77) and center Brad Meester (63) set up to block Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ricardo Mathews (91) as quarterback Chad Henne (7) drops back to pass during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

United States’ National Football League player Uche Nwaneri of Jacksonville Jaguars poses for photographers at Wembley Stadium in London, Tuesday, July 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

“Rest In Peace, Uche Nwaneri,” said Tony Khan, son of Jaguars’ owner Shahid Khan, in a tweet. “@Chukwu77 played 7 seasons with the @Jaguars, 2007-2013, and forged a strong bond with the Jags fans that’s remained to this day. On behalf of the Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts are with Uche’s family + friends at this terrible time.”