Tyrrell Hatton Wins the Arnold Palmer Invitational

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - It was Matt Holba's night on Saturday (March 7), as the senior drained six 3-pointers to push No. 7 Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball past No. 2 South Dakota State 77-74 in the opening round of the 2020 Summit League Championship. Holba finished the night with a season-high 21 points.

The Mastodons move on to face the winner of No. 3 South Dakota and No. 6 North Dakota. Those two clubs play on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. The 'Dons will play again on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET.