Trubisky signs one-year deal with Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WANE) – After a tumultuous four year run in Chicago, Mitchell Trubisky has found a new home as the much-maligned quarterback signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.
In Bufflao Trubisky will serve as the back-up to starter Josh Allen. Allen was second in the NFL in MVP voting last season.
Trubisky was the no. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and started 50 games with the Bears. However, inconsistent play became an issue and Chicago declined to pick up the fifth-year option of his contract less than a year ago.