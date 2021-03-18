Trubisky signs one-year deal with Bills

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, in Chicago. Coming off an epic Super Bowl collapse, the Atlanta Falcons are eying big things starting with their opener against the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10. (AP […]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WANE) – After a tumultuous four year run in Chicago, Mitchell Trubisky has found a new home as the much-maligned quarterback signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

We’ve agreed to terms with QB Mitchell Trubisky on a one-year contract! #BillsMafia



Details: https://t.co/zU8fWQ2Arv pic.twitter.com/QEHND7EulM — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 18, 2021

In Bufflao Trubisky will serve as the back-up to starter Josh Allen. Allen was second in the NFL in MVP voting last season.

Trubisky was the no. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and started 50 games with the Bears. However, inconsistent play became an issue and Chicago declined to pick up the fifth-year option of his contract less than a year ago.