Trine University to resume athletics

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine University sports will resume this weekend after a six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited beyond belief to get back in action,” said Matt Land, assistant vice president for athletics at Trine. “We have been preparing for this moment since we had to end our seasons in March. We are thankful for continued support from the university and grateful for the efforts of our athletic staff, coaches, and most of all, Trine student-athletes.”

Trine’s Cross Country team will compete Friday at the Indiana Wesleyan Twilight Classic in Marion, Indiana. On Saturday, Trine’s Women’s Soccer team will host Goshen College and the Men’s Golf team will compete at the Olivet Invitational in Battle Creek, Michigan.

On Sunday, Men’s Tennis plays at Olivet College and Women’s Soccer competes at St. Francis in Fort Wayne.

Trine’s Women’s Volleyball resumes with a match at Huntington University on Sept. 17, while football will launch its three-game fall season with an exhibition at Indiana Wesleyan on Sept. 18.

To prepare for the return to competition, the university tested 328 fall sports athletes for COVID-19 on Thursday. Only one asymptomatic positive result was reported, and that athlete was quarantined in accordance with university guidelines, the release said.

To keep student-athletes safe and limit the spread of any illness, the university announced it has continued a regimen that includes cleaning athletic facilities multiple times each day, limiting locker room access to team members and having individuals clean their own stations before and after workouts.

For the safety of spectators as well as student-athletes and athletic staff, the university has implemented the following guidelines for home sporting events, the release said. Note that for all events, parents should not mix with athletes at any time.

Football: Those wishing to attend the Trine home football game against Judson University must be on a list submitted to the athletic department three days prior to the event, and must present ID for admission. Parents, students, the Trine marching band and cheer/dance will sit in separate bleacher sections. No visiting fans will be allowed. Social distancing guidelines must be followed, and all attendees must wear masks at all times. There will be no tailgating allowed, and concessions will be limited to pre-packaged options.

Women’s Volleyball: Home events will be limited to an attendance of 250. Attendees must wear a mask at all times. Parents and students will be seated on opposite sides of the gymnasium. Concessions will be limited to pre-packaged options.

Soccer: Bleachers will not be provided for matches. Parents should bring their own chairs to maintain social distancing, and masks must be worn at all times. There will be no tailgating allowed, and no concessions.

Tennis: No spectators will be allowed inside the fence at the Ryan Tennis Center. If an event is moved inside due to rain, parents will be allowed to bring in their own seating and watch. There will be no concessions.

For updated information on athletic schedules, visit trinethunder.com. For updated information on Trine University COVID-19 procedures, visit trine.edu/trine-strong.