FORT WAYNE, Ind. – On a night with a real-feel temperature that soared well into the triple digits (it felt like 106 degrees at first pitch), the TinCaps fell short to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins) 6-4 at Parkview Field in front of 6,211 fans.

Both teams scored runs in the first inning, with Cedar Rapids (17-11, 56-42) plating two runs in the top half of the frame followed by a lone TinCaps (9-19, 42-54) run in the bottom half. Tucupita Marcano tripled leading off the bottom of the first and later came home on an Ethan Skender RBI single. Skender has a hit in each of his six games with Fort Wayne this season, batting .320 (8-25) with six runs scored.