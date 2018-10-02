TOTW: Homestead Boys Tennis Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Carmel and North Central have won the last eight boys state team tennis titles. Homestead is trying to end that streak.

The Spartans already beat North Central this season. They advanced past sectional easily and open up regional play this week - and we are proud to honor the Homestead boys tennis team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

In the sectional final, Homestead beat Wayne, 5-0.

Regionals play out this week with the semi-state matches happening on Saturday.