FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - They put the 'fun' in fundamentals.

The Arc Raiders Special Olympics basketball team was crowned state champions. We are proud to honor the Easterseals Arc Raiders basketball squad as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

It was their first appearance in the title game since 2004.