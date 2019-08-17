Yikes. TinCaps give up 19 runs in loss

LANSING, Mich. – The TinCaps dropped the finale of their six-game road trip on Friday night, 19-1, at the hands of the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) at Cooley Law School Stadium.

Lansing (28-25, 60-62) pounded out two runs in the second inning, one in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, eight in the sixth, and five in the eighth against a position player.

Fort Wayne (22-31, 55-66) scored its lone run in the fourth with doubles from catcher Juan Fernandez and second baseman Lee Solomon—the latter driving in the former. Solomon leads the team with 21 doubles for the season.

Fernandez and left fielder Michael Curry each had two hits for the ‘Caps, who finished their trip to South Bend and here with a 2-4 record. The TinCaps begin a four-game home series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) at Parkview Field on Saturday night.

Next Game

Saturday, Aug. 17 vs. Bowling Green (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Adrian Martinez

– Hot Rods Probable Starter: RHP Easton McGee

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn