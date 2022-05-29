FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – TinCaps pitcher Jackson Wolf racked up 11 strikeouts while holding Quad Cities to one run in a win for Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Wolf played 6.2 innings, surrendering the first hit of the game in the top of the sixth inning.

The TinCaps had no problem getting on base in the first two innings. Corey Rosier hit a RBI double to left field, allowing Jarryd Dale to score the first run of the afternoon. A pair of runs scored on pop fly’s gave the TinCaps a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning. Robert Hassell also knocked in a RBI single in the bottom of the second inning to score Ripken Reyes.

Fort Wayne gets Monday off before heading to Great Lakes for a 6-game series starting Tuesday.