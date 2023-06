SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – A 2-run home run by Felix Stevens in the bottom of the fourth broke a 1-1 tie and South Bend never looked back as Fort Wayne saw its three-game winning streak snapped by the Cubs with 5-1 loss at Four Winds Field on Thursday night.

The TinCaps and Cubs will play game four of their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.